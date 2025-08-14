Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,322,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9,344.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 108,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 107,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGII opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Digi International has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.23 million. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

