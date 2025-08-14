Swiss National Bank Has $15.56 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 648,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $23,809,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214,612 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,536,000 after acquiring an additional 206,191 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,527.69. This trade represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

