MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MASTERCRAFT BOAT

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Trading Up 1.1%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT during the second quarter valued at $684,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $338.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

About MASTERCRAFT BOAT

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

