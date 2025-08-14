MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $338.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
