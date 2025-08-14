Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 2,516.67

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,450 ($33.27) to GBX 2,500 ($33.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.27) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,490 ($33.81) to GBX 2,500 ($33.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.55) to GBX 2,625 ($35.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,300 ($31.23) to GBX 2,475 ($33.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($26.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,616.66 ($27,996.55). Insiders acquired 1,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,278 ($30.93) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,971.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,318 ($31.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

