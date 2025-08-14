HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HONE. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.60. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 131,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

