Swiss National Bank Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,213 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 425,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,951.80. This represents a 27.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie Odell bought 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $652,152.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,275 shares in the company, valued at $652,152.75. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,688. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

