Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crane by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Crane by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Crane by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Crane Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CR opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

