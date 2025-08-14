231,900 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 231,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,796 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

