Swiss National Bank Sells 120,700 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

