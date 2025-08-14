Swiss National Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Exelixis worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 485,527 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $46.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 20,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $948,957.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,229.80. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,247. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.