Swiss National Bank Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Carpenter Technology worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,731,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.5%

CRS stock opened at $250.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.