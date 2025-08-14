Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.