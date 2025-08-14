Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

