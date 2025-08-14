Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ALT5 Sigma, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and commercialize products based on biological processes—such as vaccines, gene therapies, diagnostics and biologic drugs. Their market value often hinges on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and scientific breakthroughs, making them typically more volatile and higher-risk (but potentially higher-reward) investments than those in more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $11.55 on Monday, reaching $378.09. 1,241,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.95.

ALT5 Sigma (ALTS)

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTS traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $8.10. 40,546,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ALT5 Sigma has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.40. 584,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.80 and its 200 day moving average is $462.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

