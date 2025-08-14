Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – August 12th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, 180 Life Sciences, BigBear.ai, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Opendoor Technologies are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and often less established, their shares can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and risky than large-cap stocks. Investors may include them in portfolios seeking diversification and the chance for outsized gains, albeit with greater susceptibility to economic swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of BMNR stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119,459,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,619. The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 million and a P/E ratio of -142.77. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

180 Life Sciences (ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Shares of ATNF stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 209,429,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 217,873,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,991,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.44.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 13,769,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of NASDAQ OPEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 193,624,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,023,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Opendoor Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.02.

