Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – August 12th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor, Charles Schwab, and Opendoor Technologies are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks represent equity shares in publicly traded companies that acquire, develop, manage or finance property assets. They include real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers and managers whose revenues are derived from rental income, property sales or real estate services. By buying these stocks, investors gain diversified, liquid exposure to the real estate sector without directly owning physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,598,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,519,723. The stock has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 8,669,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,405,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $253.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $66.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,358.84. 253,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,431.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,250.90. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. 3,571,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $148.23.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,036,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,005,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPEN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 177,694,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,904,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Opendoor Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.02.

