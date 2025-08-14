Travel Stocks To Follow Today – August 12th

BigBear.ai, SAP, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, and Costco Wholesale are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance tends to track consumer discretionary spending and global economic conditions, rising when people feel confident about travel and dipping in response to downturns, geopolitical events or health crises. Investors often use travel stocks to gain targeted exposure to trends in tourism, hospitality and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 217,873,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,991,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.44. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.36.

SAP (SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $11.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.38. 4,483,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.66 and its 200 day moving average is $285.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. SAP has a one year low of $208.24 and a one year high of $313.28.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 49,540,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,370,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $25.11.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,176,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $989.70. The company had a trading volume of 854,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $856.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $976.56 and a 200-day moving average of $985.77. The firm has a market cap of $438.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96.

