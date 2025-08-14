Best 5G Stocks To Watch Today – August 11th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, and Fortinet are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, deployment or support of fifth-generation wireless networks. This category typically includes network operators, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and software providers that enable faster data speeds, lower latency and the expansion of IoT applications. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth and innovation driven by next-generation mobile connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,533,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $72.55.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,348,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,912,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Fortinet has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $114.82.

