Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – August 12th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced consumer products—such as designer fashion, jewelry, cosmetics, watches and luxury automobiles. Investors favor these equities for their companies’ strong brand equity, pricing power and typically higher profit margins, which often translate into more resilient performance amid economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. 903,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 5,331,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 372,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,980. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $826.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.37.

