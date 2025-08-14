Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 40,750.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Aramark by 82.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aramark by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.