Swiss National Bank Has $17.51 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $395.07 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.17 and its 200 day moving average is $449.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

