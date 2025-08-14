SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of SouthState worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SouthState by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in SouthState by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in SouthState by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,095.80. This represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

