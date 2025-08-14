Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.7% during the first quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.14. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.70. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

