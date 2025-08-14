Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,026 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 975,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 212,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Grifols Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.