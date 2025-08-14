Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Down 0.2%

NLOP opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. Net Lease Office Properties’s payout ratio is -7.94%.

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.