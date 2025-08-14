Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $8,591,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,253.99. The trade was a 59.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $381,735.32.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,739 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $256,719.74.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Z opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -326.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.