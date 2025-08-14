Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 53,215,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

