Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,204,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,379,479.04. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Asana by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 126,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Asana by 1,259.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Asana by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 339,566 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities upgraded Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

