Sharon E. Underberg Sells 5,450 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $663.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.29 and a 200-day moving average of $483.95.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.67.

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.