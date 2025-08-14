Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $2,341,188.20 in Stock

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

