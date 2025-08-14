Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.46 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($3.05). Helical shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.97), with a volume of 58,974 shares changing hands.

Helical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Helical had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 65.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helical plc will post 8.3172892 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Helical

In related news, insider Richard Cotton purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £2,313.92 ($3,142.21). Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.