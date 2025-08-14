William George III Sells 8,436 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FIX opened at $702.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $733.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,673,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

