IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.94 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 59.60 ($0.81). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 58.81 ($0.80), with a volume of 11,797,501 shares trading hands.
IP Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £560.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.36.
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.
