CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.2083.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNH. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNH. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

