F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.26.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.11 per share, with a total value of $160,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 894,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,294.04. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

