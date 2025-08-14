American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.71. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 20,763 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
