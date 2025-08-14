Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Melius started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

