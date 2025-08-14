Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.54 and traded as high as C$24.50. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 519,173 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.