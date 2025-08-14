Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.6%

VOYA opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $270,680,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,175,000 after buying an additional 1,394,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $97,876,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after buying an additional 1,095,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,950,000 after buying an additional 497,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

