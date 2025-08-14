Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $180.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

