National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.