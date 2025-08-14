Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.26. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 74,000 shares traded.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 23.78.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.