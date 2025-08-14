The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.56 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 150.03 ($2.04). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 638,903 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RNK

The Rank Group Stock Down 4.1%

About The Rank Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.37 million, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.56.

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.