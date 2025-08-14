The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.56 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 150.03 ($2.04). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 638,903 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.
