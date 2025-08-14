JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 131,463 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $208,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Acuity by 525.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Acuity by 45.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Acuity Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

