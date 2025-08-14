iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.80% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $235,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,439,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,256,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,241,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $34.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

