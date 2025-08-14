JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,024 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,945,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $230,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,111,000 after acquiring an additional 276,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AAON by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 219,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 312,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after acquiring an additional 493,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $88.29 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.