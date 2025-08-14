iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $202,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.