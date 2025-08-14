Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,124 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

