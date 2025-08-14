JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $222,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $258.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

