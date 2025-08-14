Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.43 ($7.46) and traded as low as GBX 531 ($7.21). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 536.50 ($7.29), with a volume of 803,066 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 600 ($8.15) to GBX 620 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.86) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 534.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.43.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts predict that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £77,700 ($105,513.31). Also, insider Nick Hampton bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.36) per share, with a total value of £17,999.82 ($24,442.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 33,321 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Stories

